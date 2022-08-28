KaBum Promotion: Save 5% on BEST DEALS with Adrena Coupon

100 coupons available for headset, streamer kit, speaker, keyboards, mice, cases and other products, valid until 08/31

KaBuM has great hardware promotions for those looking to upgrade their PC Gamer, or who want to enter the world of streaming. If you are always looking for an extra discount before closing the purchase, take advantage of the coupon CHANNEL and accumulate another 5% discount. Don’t waste time, they are available only 100 coupons, valid until 08/31.

Enjoy the best KaBuM promotions! and save with the CANALADRENA coupon

Coupons can be used on keyboard, headset, mouse, cabinet, streamer, webcam, gamer kit, graphics tablet and sound box offers. The discount IS CUMULATIVE, so it can be applied to products already on sale on the app or website, with the exception of pre-order products, launches or Prime Ninja. The use of the CANALADRENA coupon is limited to 1 per CPF and to help, we’ve separated some special offers for you to accumulate another 5% discount before finalizing the purchase.

Rise Mode Glass 06 Cabinet

For those who are building their PC Gamer, the Rise Mode Glass 06 case by BRL 229.99 (42% discount) It is a great option that combines a modern design and an affordable price. The RM-CA-06-FB model has dimensions of 340 x 180 x 415 mm, space for 6 fans, side and front in glass for you to create a machine with lots of RGB light.

Specifications RIse Mode Glass 06 case for R$ 229.99 – Purchase link

Brand: Rise

Model: RM-CA-06-FB

Fans: support for up to 6 fans

Power supply: ATX (not included)

HD audio input and output

Bays: 1 x 3.5” HDD; 2 x 2.5” SSD

Expansion Slots: 7

Motherboard: space for ATX; M-ATX; ITX

Side: Smoked glass

Front: Tempered glass

Dimensions 340 x 180 x 415 mm

Key Light Elgato

For those looking to improve the lighting of lives, Elgato’s Key Light is a great option for streamers. Per BRL 829.99 (48% discount) Key Light connects to PC wirelessly, features adjustable brightness of 2500lm (lumens) and color gamut from 2900K to 7000K. Device can be controlled via app and features support for Stream Deck.

Specifications Key Light Elgato for R$ 829.99 – Purchase link

Brightness: 2500 lumens;

Color Range: 2900 to 7000K;

Dimensions: 30mm x 350mm x 250mm;

Adjustable temple: 55 cm to 125 cm;

Lateral tilt;

Power consumption: 45W

JBL Partybox speaker

The JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker is a powerful speaker with 100W RMS, LED lighting and 6 hours of battery life. leaving for BRL 1,799.00 (21% discount), the device is IPX4 certified against splashing water and can be taken to pool and beach parties in complete safety. The JBL Partybox has a bluetooth connection and USB input for convenient music playback anywhere. With 1 x 5.25” woofer and 2 x 1.75” tweeter, the speaker delivers high quality sounds to the user.

JBL Partybox Specifications for R$ 1,799.00: – Purchase link

Transducer: 1 x 5.25” woofer and 2 x 1.75” tweeter

Power: 100W RMS (root mean square power)

Frequency: 50Hz to 20kHz up to 6dB

Battery life: up to 6 hours (depending on volume and audio content)

Battery charge: 3.5 hours

Certification: IPX4

Dimensions: 276 x 327 x 293 mm

USB Input: FAT16, FAT32

File format: mp3. vma. wav

Bluetooth: 5.1

Husky Gaming Storm Rainbow gaming speaker

For anyone looking for a best gaming sound box With good value for money, Husky Gaming Storm is a good opportunity to buy a cheap speaker that offers quality sound. Per BRL 59.90 (59% discount) Husky Storm brings Rainbow LED lighting with on/off touch, 1.2 meter cable, USB connection and 6W RMS power and two 2.5” drivers.

Husky Gaming Storm specifications for R$ 59.90: – Purchase link

RMS Power: 6W – 3W x 2 speakers

Driver: 2.5″ x2

Frequency: 150Hz-20KHz

Input sensitivity: 650mv ± 50mv

Power input: 5V

1.2 meter cable

Dimensions 88x102x180mm

rainbow lighting

USB and P2 (audio) connection

Redragon keyboard and mouse kit

Looking for a new keyboard and mouse to play with? O Redragon S118 kit with Kumara Keyboard with RGB and Cobra Mouse with RGB is for BRL 299.99 (39% discount). The combination of the Cobra mouse with Pixart 3325 sensor and the Kumara keyboard with Outemu: blue switch offers a tactile and ergonomic experience for the gamer looking for performance, in addition to total control over the lighting of their peripherals.

Specifications Kurama Keyboard and Cobra Mouse Kit for R$ 299.99 – Purchase link

Lighting with RGB LEDs

19 RGB Lighting Modes including individual key customization mode

12 keys for multimedia control

N*Key Rollover System for 100% Key Anti-Ghosting

Keyboard with Outemu Blue: Tactile Feedback, Medium Resistance, with Audible Click and Removable Switch

Keyboard Dimension: 35 x 12.4 x 3.8 cm

Mouse with PIXART PMW3325 Sensor for High Performance (10000 DPI/20G/100ips) (optical)

7 programmable buttons

2 side buttons

Braided fiber cable, length 1.8 meters.

5 configuration profiles for game switching.

HyperX Headset and Solocast Condenser Microphone

HyperX offers a streamer kit for beginners looking to take their first steps in creating online content for platforms like Twitch. The KaBuM! is at a great discount on the kit that includes a HyperX Headset and Solocast Condenser Microphone for R$ 699.99 (31% discount). The microphone features a tap-to-mute sensor and swivel mount for a variety of settings, while the headset features a 53mm dynamic driver and a synthetic leather and memory foam coating for comfort.

HyperX Headset Specs and Solocast Condenser Microphone for R$ 699.99 – Purchase link

Headset: 53 mm dynamic driver with neodymium magnets;

headset frequency: 15 Hz to 25 kHz

Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

Cushion lining: memory foam and synthetic leather

Microphone: Unidirectional noise-canceling pattern;

microphone frequency: 100 Hz to 12 kHz;

Sensitivity: -42 dBV;

Cable: 2 meters.

Questions on how to apply the CANALADRENA Coupon?

It’s simple. Just access the KaBuM website or browse the store app and search for products as usual. When choosing an item and adding it to the cart, before completing the purchase, fill in the CANALADRENA coupon in the corresponding field – the discount must appear before the purchase is completed.

We emphasize that the Coupon can only be applied to valid product types: keyboards, mice, cases, notebooks, monitors, webcam, speakers and graphics tablet. So if some other item caught your eye, chances are you won’t be able to take advantage of the 5% off. Even so, if another product model, which is not on the list that we have separated for you, caught your attention and is part of the list of discounted items, it will be possible to apply the CANALADRENA discount.

