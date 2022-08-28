Klopp says Liverpool didn’t want to ‘humiliate’ Premier League rivals after 9-0

“We couldn’t respect them more,” Klopp commented on Liverpool’s rout against Bournemouth

After the rout of Liverpool against bournemouth 9-0 for the fourth round of the Premier Leaguethe coach Jurgen Klopp commented on how he saw the team’s departure in anfield this Saturday (27). For the German coach, the team did not seek to humiliate the opponent in the game.

“We scored wonderful goals. The game calmed down and we kept scoring. It was about moving on. In order not to humiliate Bournemouth, we couldn’t respect them more. It’s about putting pressure on the opponent.”

In the duel against Bournemouth, Liverpool was intense from the first minutes. In addition to scoring twice in the first five minutes, Klopp’s team managed, with a great match from Roberto Firmino, to maintain consistency and intensity throughout the 90 minutes.

With Saturday’s rout, Liverpool won their first of the current Premier League season, reaching five points and moving up to eighth place in the overall standings of the Premier League. Next Wednesday (31), Klopp’s team returns to the field to face Newcastle, who have yet to lose this season.

“It’s important to vent and play football. Wednesday [contra o Newcastle] will be different. At least we don’t have to answer the question anymore [sobre não vencer]. A very good day for us. We are not going to get carried away.”

“If we want to be successful in this league we have to show consistency. That’s what we have to do now. That used to be our strength. Let’s see Newcastle tomorrow and see what we can do against them.”