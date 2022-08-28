know if your device will receive a new version of the system

In August, Google launched the final version of the Android 13 operating system. The update, however, was only available for Google’s own Pixel family of cell phones. Throughout the year, other manufacturers working with the search giant’s software should release Android 13 for selected cell phones.

So far, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia and Realme have already confirmed their adhesion to the new software. Each of them, however, works with a different schedule for making the update available to the user. Nokia and Realme, for example, have not yet released an official list of cell phones that will feature the new update.

It is not yet possible to pin when each make and model will have the new version of Android available for update. What there is, however, is a list, assembled by the G1 portal, with the models that should receive the new software by the end of the year.

Check out:

Asus

Asus Zenfone 8;

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip;

Asus ROG Phone 5s;

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro.

Motorola

Moto G 5G 2022;

Moto G32;

Moto G42;

Moto G62 5G;

Moto G82 5G;

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022;

Motorola Edge 30 Pro;

Motorola Edge 30;

Motorola Edge+2022;

Motorola Edge 2022.

Samsung

Galaxy A13;

Galaxy A22;

Galaxy A22 5G;

Galaxy A23;

Galaxy A32;

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A33;

Galaxy A51;

Galaxy A51 5G;

Galaxy A52;

Galaxy A52s;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A53;

Galaxy A71;

Galaxy A71 5G;

Galaxy A72;

Galaxy A73;

Galaxy M22;

Galaxy M23;

Galaxy M32;

Galaxy M32 5G;

Galaxy M33;

Galaxy M52 5G;

Galaxy M53 5G;

Galaxy M62;

Galaxy Note 10 Lite;

Galaxy Note 20;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra;

Galaxy S20;

Galaxy S20+;

Galaxy S20 FE;

Galaxy S10 Lite;

Galaxy S20 Ultra;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S22;

Galaxy S22+;

Galaxy S22 Ultra;

Galaxy Z Flip;

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

