Leaked image reveals Guardians of the Galaxy look in their Christmas Special

Still without much news officially released by Marvel, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special it’s coming! Announced in late 2020, the Christmas special with the team will launch exclusively on Disney+.

READ TOO!

With the return of James Gunn and the entire cast, before the conclusion and farewell to the crew in Volume 3, which arrives in May 2023. The first glimpse of the special should be released in a few weeks at D23. But for now, let’s go leaking!

That’s because an image with the Funko Pop collectibles line fell on the internet! special themes. Revealing the Christmas look of Star-Lord, Groot, Drax and Mantis!

More Christmas cuteness than that, it’s impossible. Check it out below:

As always, the licensed figures arrive to satisfy our curiosity about the characters and their visuals in new releases. As in this case, long before an official glimpse in image or trailer.

It’s not the gossip we would like, but it’s already a taste of what we’ll have this Christmas marvete! Keep an eye on this site for more information. In the meantime, check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Confirmed Where The Guardians Of The Galaxy Christmas Special Fits In The MCU

Although little has been said about him for a long time, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special is one of Marvel’s flagship releases. Despite not having an official date, we know that the special will arrive on Disney+ at the end of 2022.

We will most likely have news and a first glimpse of the special NEXT MONTH at D23. Until then, behold, James Gunn himself brought us an important curiosity about the launch.

After all, a fan on Twitter questioned where the Special fits into the MCU lineup. After all, Kevin Feige has categorically confirmed that black panther 2 is the END of Phase 4. While Ant-Man 3 is already official as the start of Phase 5.

So where exactly does the Guardians’ Christmas adventure fit into all of this? Second Gunnthe special will be a kind of EPILOGUE for Phase 4 of the MCU.

With a THUMBS UP of the Guardians’ dad in theaters, there is no longer any doubt about it. Now, we can only wait for the first OFFICIAL glimpse of this unusual bet for streaming.

It is worth remembering that soon after, we will have Volume 3 of the Guardians of the Galaxy coming to theaters. Promising to end this team formation on the big screen. ready?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

After the Christmas special, the team returns in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!