‘Lessons in Chemistry’: FEMINIST series with Brie Larson wins images

THE Apple TV+ recently released the first official images of ‘Lessons in Chemistry’a feminist series starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson (‘Jack’s Room’, ‘Captain Marvel’).

The photos bring Larson alongside the co-protagonist Lewis Pullman.

Check out:

The production is based on the novel written by Bonnie Garmus.

Enjoy watching:

The plot follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of becoming a scientist is suspended in a society that considers women to belong in the domestic, not the professional, sphere. When Elizabeth discovers she’s pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she takes a job hosting a TV cooking show and begins teaching a nation of housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening to her. – much more than recipes.

The plot will be set during the 1960s.

The series is written and produced by Susannah Grant (‘Unbelievable’).

Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman and Beau Bridges complete the list.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ There is no confirmed release date yet.

Don’t forget to watch: