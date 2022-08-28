Love and Thunder shows Grandmaster with robotic arms

Marvel Studios Contributor, Yujin Choo shared never-before-seen concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. This time, Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum) appears with robotic arms, in a place called the Moon of Shame.

Besides him, it is worth remembering that Eitri (Peter Dinklage) and the mysterious character of Lena Headey also did not appear in the final cut of the feature film.

With $737 million raised, love and thunder is the franchise’s second-biggest commercial, having surpassed Thor: The Dark World, which made $644 million.

The lead, on the other hand, remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million.

At the same time, this film has the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing with just a 65% approval rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rotten Tomatoes.

That is, it is only behind Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

READ TOO

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.