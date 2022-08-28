Mallandro – O Errado Que Gave Certo starts filming in Rio de Janeiro

All the irreverence of one of the most beloved – and, how not to say, controversial – comedians in Brazil is in the comedy Mallandro – The Wrong That Went Rightwhich began filming in Rio de Janeiro. Sérgio Mallandro stars in the fictional feature film that satirizes his own story and does not spare the protagonist from playing himself in hilarious situations that will make the audience roll with laughter and emotion. with production of Glaucia Camargos and script of Sylvio Gonçalves, Ulisses Mattos, Pedro Antonio and Sérgio Mallandro, the film marks the debut of Marco Antonio Carvalho in the direction of feature films.

“This is a movie for the whole family, about a classic Brazilian character named Sérgio Mallandro. We’re all having so much fun with this project, from creating the script, which took over a year to write, to the set, with hilarious scenes that make the whole crew sick with laughter.”, says producer Glaucia Camargos.

With fictional characters and stories, the film begins when Mallandro goes through a bad phase, of complete professional ostracism. Money is tight and he even tries to work as an app driver, but he can’t because, even in disguise, he always ends up being recognized by passengers, who refuse to board, thinking they’re a prank. When an opportunity arises to return to television, presenting a talk show on a small station, the comedian gets into trouble and ends up losing his “powers”: he can no longer say any of the famous catchphrases. Now, he will need to reinvent himself to get one last chance at an artistic career.

With special contributions from Zico, Xuxa, Lucio Mauro Filho, Fernando Caruso, Zéu Brito and Nanny People, Mallandro – The Wrong That Went Right gathers André Mattos, Marianna Alexandre, Gui Garcia and Leo Castro. The direction of photography is by the award-winning Peter Faerstein (baby).

Mallandro – The Wrong That Went Right is scheduled to debut in 2023, with distribution of Downtown Movies.

* Featured Image Credit: Fabio Bouzas

