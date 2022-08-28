Mark Zuckerberg Confirms: New VR Headset Coming in October

Meta CEO confirmed the information on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast

During The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, confirmed that the The company’s next virtual reality (VR) headset will launch in October. According to the CEO, Meta is getting ready to launch a product with new features and therefore more expensive than the Oculus Quest 2. VR headset has not yet been named.

Listen to The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast with Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg referred to the new VR headset by the codename Cambria. He stated that the product will implement features that enhance the reproduction of facial expressions in virtual reality. “For the next product coming in October, there are a lot of great new features. There’s the ability to now kind of make eye contact in VR.”

For now, there is no further information beyond the CEO’s comments on The Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s largest podcast. Expectations are high for the headset and it should represent the next step in the company’s endeavor to popularize the Metaverse. Zuckerberg’s last attempt didn’t work out very well and he ended up becoming a joke on the internet.

Eye contact in the Metaverse

During the show, he explained that the new headset features eye tracking, which allows creating more realistic facial expressions among users. “In the previous version, eye contact was simulated by AI, we didn’t know when you were making eye contact because we didn’t track eyes.”

The new device will track this information so the Avatar is not fixed. By moving your face, blinking your eyes or any other facial expression, the headset will be able to reproduce your expression directly on the avatar, inside the metaverse.

The product will likely be officially announced on Connect event, by Meta, which takes place on October 28. On that day, in addition to the official name of the VR headset, Zuckerberg should take the stage to explain all the features of the project.

Source: Phone Arena