Martin will be the focus of Only Murders in the Building season 3

Will the protagonists of Only Murders in the Building Will you keep seeing other people dropping dead around you? This will be one of the questions that the new season will have, said John Hoffman.

The filmmaker is one of the creators of the series Star+, which has Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as a trio of true crime aficionados who find themselves constantly involved in murder investigations.

In a conversation with Variety magazine, John discussed some directions he and the production team are considering going in the future.

According to the filmmaker, Martin’s character will become a central part of the next chapters:

“In Season 3, we’re obviously going to explore the theater side, and Oliver being a little more central to the emotional arc of the show. This is their return to Broadway, and it turns into a success story for all of them, but at what cost?”

Next season will also have the discussion about fame and success, and whether anything is worth getting what you want.

Plus, are they successful or not, are Oliver, Charlie and Mabel doomed to see history repeat itself over and over again?

“What happens at the end of Season 2 begs the question: Are these three people forever cursed to be surrounded by death? We’ve only been in the writers’ room for a month writing the next episodes, but there are beautiful romantic possibilities going on that ask certain questions. Are you able to commit, or should you commit yourself to an asylum? The idea of ​​commitment drives you crazy.”

The series is a producer’s “jewel”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

If it depends on the executives of the streaming service hulu and ABCwhich produces and distributes the series to the rest of the world, Only Murders in the Building will have a long life.

Craig Erwichpresident of the company’s original productions division, said in a recent statement from the renewal that the show is one of the best produced today and that they want to tell a lot more stories for the three characters:

“Only Murders in the Building It is the true jewel in the crown. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available on Star+.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.