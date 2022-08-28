Matt Shakman in talks to take over Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios

news for Fantastic Four. After the director’s departure Jon Watts which seems to be a favorite of the studio and of Kevin Feige to assume the long position is Matt Shakman who commanded the series WandaVision for the Disney+.

Jon Watts Leaves Fantastic Four Film Directing

As revealed at SDCC, the film from Fantastic Four will be the first feature of Phase 6 and is set to be released in November 2024.

More details on how to marvel studios will adapt the stories of the First Family have not been revealed. Casting names have not been announced, but with the arrival of the D23Expo panel, some sort of official announcement from the studio is expected regarding Shakman’s entry into the project and who knows the names of the actors who will play the main characters.

Kevin Feige Says New Fantastic Four Won’t Be an Origin Movie

The group of superheroes was launched in 1961 and they appear in the stories in Fantastic Four At the. 1. One of the live-action versions was released in 2005 and followed scientist Reed Richards who convinces his arrogant colleague Victor Von Doom to fund his experiments with cosmic energy. On the Von Doom space station, the crew, including astronaut Ben Grimm, researcher Sue Storm and pilot Johnny Storm, are exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm that grants everyone superpowers. Now, the four try to deal with their transformations as Von Doom swears revenge.

The information was already circulating online in recent days but was confirmed by trades today. With information from THR.

Fantastic Four arrives on November 7, 2024.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related