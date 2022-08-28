Maximum Temperature: Globo shows the movie ‘Wrath of the Titans 2’ this Sunday (28/08/2022)

Clash of the Titans 2 at maximum temperature

THE Maximum temperature this Sunday, August 28, shows the film Clash of Titans 2. Globo’s traditional Sunday afternoon film session promises a lot of emotion in the film that was a box office success in theaters in 2012.

The Maximum Temperature film, which starts at 12:30 pm, was directed by filmmaker Jonathan Liebesman and features Toby Kebbell, Edgar Ramírez, Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson, Rosamund Pike and Sam Worthington in the cast.

Maximum Temperature synopsis and trailer

Ten years after defeating the Kraken, Perseus lives in peace with his son Helios. But the Gods lose control over the Titans, who are trapped. Perseus is called upon again, this time to rescue his father Zeus, defeat the Titans and save humanity.

Watch the trailer for Clash of the Titans 2, Maximum Temperature attraction:

More movies on Globe

Besides the Maximum temperatureGlobo also airs this Sunday the session Domingo Maior, which airs right after Vai Que Cola.

Then the air enters the movie theater, classic film session at Globo. This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film Thrill Seekers – Beyond the Edge, 2015 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast consists of Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Edgar Ramirez and Ray Winstone.

Synopsis:A young FBI agent’s mission is to infiltrate among extreme sports athletes, suspected of committing a series of robberies never seen before. It doesn’t take long for him to approach Bodhi, the leader of the group, and gain his trust.

the session movie theater airs at 01:30 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.