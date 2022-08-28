‘Military does not produce enough pilots’, says CEO of airline, which ends up being criticized

The speech of the head of United Airlines ended up not resonating well among the American military, after he complained about the lack of “pilot training”.

The speech of Scott Kirby, CEO of one of the largest American airlines, is not wrong, on the contrary, but the choice of the term displeased the military and veterans, who are a considerable percentage of American society and, mainly, a good portion of your employees.

In an interview with HBO’s Axios, Kirby spoke about the lack of pilots, a chronic problem for years in the US. He cited that the number of military pilotswho are a good part of the aviators who enter American airlines and who have benefits as a legal requirement of half the hours of a civilian, has decreased.

“The military produces far fewer pilots than in the Vietnam era and the Cold War, and it is more difficult to become a commercial pilot on your own.“, said the CEO.

His speech is accurate, as in Vietnam the demand for military pilots exploded with the first massive use of helicopters in a war, coupled with the fact that Operation Rolling Thunder is the largest and longest bomber campaign in world history. For the remainder of the Cold War, the US relied heavily on its aerial dominance to defeat the Soviets, engaging in aerial combat and then destroying the tanks and tanks from above, taking advantage of the Soviet mechanized cavalry.

However, without that Soviet threat and on a battlefield with increasing use of drones by the day, the number of trained pilots has fallen.

Another point is that, precisely because of the “harassment” of the airlines, the military has had difficulty keeping the pilots, and has recently changed the benefits to have greater retention. Finally, the US military budget is not expanding like it was in the Iraq War and Invasion of Afghanistan, and during the height of Operation Counter Terror.

However, even with good reason, the choice of words by the CEO was unfortunate, the use of “pilot production” gave an industrial and mechanical tone to the phrase. As much as American military training is to transform people into “killing machines” and, sometimes, the doctrine is placed as a “meat grinder” for rigidity, the men and women there are at the service of the country and not to be prepared to be placed on the market later as a mere commodity.

The most liked comments on the Task & Purpose page, which posts military news and has more than 800,000 followers, point in this direction. “I didn’t know the real purpose of the military was to provide pilots for airlines”commented one man.

Another commented that “taxpayers pay for them (pilots) to be trained, and after they leave the military, companies get a trained aviator for free, saving money”.

Other comments point to the requirement for vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the airlines, which is a point of resistance for some military personnel, who prefer to remain in the armed forces. In addition, comments emerged about the rejection of candidates who are undergoing treatment in the public military health system (VA) and the lack of support for civilian candidates, who are only now receiving funding and greater help to graduate from flying clubs.



