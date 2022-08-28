Mostra SP organizes meetings and discussion forums for the 2022 edition

The organization of the São Paulo International Film Festival announced today (19) that the 2022 edition will feature the second edition of the Audiovisual Ideas Meeting that combines business meetings, round tables and a debate forum.

During four days, professionals, students and creators in general will have the opportunity to establish relationships with players from Brazil and abroad and to focus on key themes in audiovisual production. Among other activities, the Audiovisual Ideas Meeting will enable Brazilian feature films and audiovisual projects, under development, to be presented to potential partners through pitchingmeetings one-to-one and other networking activities.

The Meeting is aimed at feature-length and audiovisual projects longer than 71 minutes, in the genres of fiction, animation and documentary, series or not, from production companies across the country.

for the activities of pitching and meetings one-to-onewill be selected until 20 (twenty) projectswith at least 5 (five) being members of the Paradiso de Talentos Network and 5 (five) projects of the Spcine Affirmative Network.

The selected projects will have meetings with production companies, funds, distributors, sales agents or international festivals.

The event will take place in person between October 26 and 29, 2022, at Cinemateca Brasileira, during the 46th São Paulo International Film Festival, in the city of São Paulo.

In addition, the organization of the São Paulo International Show launched a Patrons program to help make the next edition of the festival viable.

The action was suggested by the group Amigos da Mostra to director Renata de Almeida, as the event lost two important sponsorships this year with the impossibility of using the Rouanet Law. Values ​​of donations and their counterparts can be viewed on the website of the event that takes place in October.

The 46th International Exhibition in São Paulo takes place between October 20th and November 2nd.

