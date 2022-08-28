Netflix series set in last Blockbuster store gets premiere date

THE Netflix confirmed today (26) that the series blockbuster arrives in November in the catalogue.

Starring the actors Randall Park (WandaVision) and the actress Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine Nine), the attraction will follow Timmy and Eliza, respectively, two employees of the last tape rental store known as Blockbuster.

Netflix Comedy Series Set in Last Blockbuster Store Releases Image

With an initial 10 episodes, the show is described as a single-camera (ie without the documentary style) office comedy that will take place in the last Blockbuster store in the world.

Rounding out the cast, the actors Tyler Alvarez (I Never…, American Vandal), Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Devil In Ohio), Olga Merediz (In the Heights, Encanto), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spider-Man: No Homecoming) and Kamaia Fairburn (Overlord and the Underwoods, Endlings).

The project was developed by the producer Vanessa Ramos (who worked on the comedies superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and the double David Caspe (happy endings) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings)

blockbuster premieres on November 3.

📀📼THE LAST BLOCKBUSTER📀📼 Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, JB Smoove and Tyler Alvarez star in Blockbuster, my new comedy series. Premieres November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/hU7trOfcO3 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) August 26, 2022

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related