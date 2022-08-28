New emergency iOS system configuration has been released for users

Those who use MacOS or iOS need to be aware of the device’s own notifications, encouraging the update. In this case, it is essential to confirm the change quickly to avoid vulnerabilities. At each moment of instability, developers are responsible for acting quickly to correct certain errors involving the systems.

See too: iOS 16 is now ready for iPhone; owners OF THESE devices will have to wait

Devices that were affected

The main devices affected by the suspected hacking activities were: iPad Pro, iPad 2, iPad 5, iPad Mini 4, iPod Touch 7 and their superiors. Therefore, almost all of the brand’s recent handsets need to be reconfigured to the new specifications. Otherwise, all information can be tracked if any action occurs.

Preventive maintenance

The alerts that apple sends to users are related to preventive actions, that is, they seek to avoid problems before they happen. Unfortunately, not everyone considers the messages warning about the situation, but they are just as important as the evolution of the processing itself. Enjoy the message and check other details: two-factor confirmation and Face ID.

Configure your iPhone

First, make sure the device is loaded at least with 70% battery and connected to the internet, because the update ends up consuming a lot of charge. On iPhone, go to ”Settings” and then click ”General”, selecting ”Software Update”. That way, the device will automatically fetch the latest update.

Update your computer

Access the ”System Preferences” area and click on ”Software Update”, remembering to configure ”Preferences” and ”About Chrome”. Finally, wait for the complete configuration, leaving the devices connected if necessary, because if there is any interruption, the process does not end correctly.



With that, don’t forget to update constantly and check this walkthrough in case you missed the latest updates.