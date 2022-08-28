Nicola brings exclusive and R$ 100 million are values ​​​​delivered by Fla for sale that “scares” rivals

Flamengo became one of the clubs that most sells young athletes of Brazilian football. The work carried out at Ninho do Urubu has already made the Club profit from numerous sales of promises. The business that involved Vini Jr and Real Madrid is perhaps the most prominent, but other names should not be forgotten. Lucas Paquetá and Reinier also brought financial benefits to Gávea.

This time, the new generation excites the Mengão fans. The old offspring gave way to João Gomes, Matheus França, Victor Hugo and Lázaro. Regarding possible sales, journalist Jorge Nicola established Rubro-Negro’s position in the market. According to the journalist, for less than R$ 100 million, the Gávea team doesn’t even sit at the table to hear proposals by the boys in the Nest.

“Another proposal coming from Europe for Flamengo jewelry. Lázaro, João Gomes and Victor Hugo are attracting a lot of attention and receive consultations/offers almost daily. The last of them would be Newcastle, from England, equivalent to 12 million pounds (R$ 71 million reais). Flamengo said that there is no possibility of selling Victor Hugo for these figures, it will not sit at the table with possible interested parties for less than R$ 100 million reais. The same reasoning applies to Lázaro and João Gomes, new athletes, who were recently promoted to the professional team and at a low cost”, informs Jorge Nicola.

The interest that most attracted attention was that of the Newcastle by Victor Hugo. The English team was bought by an Arab group recently, which has a lot of money. O purchasing power of this Club can make a business viable in the future, as long as the proposal is increased. Although Newcastle is not yet part of the group of the six best teams in the country, the institution’s financial change could change its level in the coming years.

“As its finances are up to date, Flamengo is in no hurry and will withhold these transfers, unless extraordinary proposals arise. It is worth remembering that the window in European football ends on 1 September.”highlights Nicola.