One of the best fantasy movies of all time is on Amazon Prime Video – and you’ve never seen Robert De Niro like this – Movie News

In this 2007 feature film, the Hollywood star joins the likes of Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Michelle Pfeiffer and even Henry Cavill.

Robert De Niro has played many memorable roles in his long career, but he is arguably best known for the countless gangsters he played in films by Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma and Michael Mann. In recent years, he has mainly focused on more and less successful comedies. However, if you want to see a completely different side of the star, you will find the right production at Amazon Prime Video Catalog: Stardust – The Mystery of the Star (2007).

In it, the two-time Oscar winner appears as a tough pirate, Captain Shakespeare, who hides his true personality from his crew. The character’s turn culminates in one of the funniest scenes in the film, in which Jacques Offenbach’s famous can-can, entitled “Orpheus in Hell”, echoes through the flying ship.



Playback/Paramount Pictures Claire Danes, Robert De Niro and Charlie Cox in a scene from Stardust – The Mystery of the Star.



Considered one of the best fantasy films of all time, stardust owes a lot to De Niro’s dazzling performance – and also to Neil Gaiman’s eponymous book on which it’s based. Yes, the mind behind Sandman, Netflix’s newest hit, is the same behind this epic adventure, which is directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kick Ass and the Kingsman franchise).

Neil Gaiman: Discover other success stories from the author of Sandman

In the plot, young Tristan (Charlie Cox) tries to win the heart of beautiful and cold Victoria (Sienna Miller) by going in search of a shooting star that fell from the sky. To do so, he must cross the wall that separates his homeland from Stormhold, a magical and mysterious realm. However, the boy is not the only one after the star.

The four sons of the King of Stormhold (Peter O’Toole) and the spirits of his three now-deceased children also want to get their claws on her, as does the sorceress Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), who wants to use her to regain her youth. With so many competitors, Tristan will have to earn the love of the star, who has turned into a girl named Yvaine (Claire Danes).

the cast of stardust includes Mark Strong, Nathaniel Parker, Ricky Gervais and Ben Barnes. Ian McKellen narrates the story, which still has the presence of none other than Henry Cavill. He plays Victoria’s other suitor, a preppy named Humphrey.

Curious? then watch stardust on Amazon Prime Video!