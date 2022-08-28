Palmeiras signs promise from Grêmio with a termination penalty of more than R$250 million

One of the most promising players in Grêmio’s youth categories, defender Ary Garcia, 18, signed a contract with Palmeiras this Thursday (25th) and will reinforce Verdão’s under-20 team. According to the OUR LECTUREthe defender arrived free of charge at the Palestinian club.

In the team from Rio Grande do Sul, Ary had a release clause foreseen in €50 million – about R$255 million – abroad. To release the youngster from going to Alviverde without financial compensation, Grêmio kept a percentage of the player’s economic rights. The athlete’s old bond was valid until December 2024.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

At Grêmio since he was 13 years old, the defender is the result of a partnership between the team and Academia FC, from Rondonópolis-MT, which also had a share of the economic rights. Now, with the new agreement, Palmeiras will keep 70% of the player, while Grêmio keeps the rest.

In the under-20 category since 2021, the defender played 11 matches between Gaúchão, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Copinha, but did not establish himself in the squad.

With stints in the Brazilian Under-15 Team, Ary Garcia is already regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and already trains with the other teammates at the Football Academy II, in Guarulhos. The Palmeiras Under-20 team returns to the field next Monday (29) against Athletico-PR in a game valid for the semifinal of the Brasileirão. On the occasion, Ary may be listed by Paulo Victor Gomes.

Fluminense outside home” width=”185″ height=”308″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PHOTO-2022-05- 20-14-25-24-1.jpg?w=640&ssl=1 640w, https://i0.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PHOTO-2022-05 -20-14-25-24-1.jpg?resize=225%2C300&ssl=1 225w, https://i0.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/PHOTO- 2022-05-20-14-25-24-1.jpg?resize=150%2C200&ssl=1 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” > Summary: With a great goal from Rony, Palmeiras holds Fluminense away from home Performances: Fluminense vs Palmeiras Summary: Palmeiras ready to face Fluminense; Danilo out of Libertadores semifinals Idols congratulate Palmeiras on their 108th birthday See photos and details of the new Palmeiras shirt

READ MORE

Abel’s Gambit? Trainer becomes ‘poster boy’ in Netflix series

Palmeiras and Cimed talk to the company to be another sponsor of the club

Palmeiras lineup: Verdão finishes preparing to face Fluminense