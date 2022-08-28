Paramount+ begins recording the series Cenas de um Crime, starring Débora Nascimento and Fabrício Boliveira

THE Paramount+ has just announced the start of recording for Scenes of a Crimenew original production for the platform produced by VISstudio division of paramount. The series follows the story of a police investigation into a brutal murder that ends up revealing several secrets of one of Brazil’s most powerful occult societies.

Starred by Débora Nascimento (The incredible Hulk, Brazil Avenue) and Fabricio Boliveira (Simonal, Brief Mirage of the Sun), the series is produced by Jose Henrique Fonseca and Eduardo Pop. Izabel Jaguaribe is the general and episode director, and shares the latter role with Giovanna Machline.

Other great stars of the Brazilian audiovisual scene also complete the cast: Bruna Mascarenhas, Augusto Madeira, Daniel Dantas, Pierre Baitelli, Enzo Romani and Leticia Isnard.

*Featured Image Credit: Paramount+ / Theo Doré

