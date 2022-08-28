Pope Francis praises humility of pontiffs who resign during visit to L’Aquila | World

Pope Francis on Sunday praised the humility of one of the few popes in history to voluntarily resign rather than rule for life.
L’Aquila, a town in central Italy that Francis briefly visited, is the burial place of Celestine V, who resigned as pope in 1294 after just five months to return to his life as a hermit, establishing a papal prerogative.
Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in some 600 years to voluntarily resign, visited L’Aquila four years before stepping down. In the past, Francis has also praised the courage of Benedict XVI.
When the Vatican in June announced Francis’ trip to L’Aquila – to inaugurate an annual “pardon feast” – it fueled speculation that a conjunction of events – including the inauguration of new cardinals on Saturday and meetings from Monday – fair in the new Constitution – could foreshadow an announcement of resignation.
Expert explains the importance for the Catholic Church of the consistory convened by Pope Francis
However, in an interview with Reuters last month, Francis, 85, chuckled at the idea, saying it “never crossed my mind”, leaving open the possibility that he might step down for health reasons in the future. distant.
In his homily at a Mass for thousands of people in a central square, Francis noted that in “The Divine Comedy,” Dante Alighieri condemned Celestino for having carried out what the medieval poet called “The Great Refusal.”
But Francis, who prayed silently before Celestino’s tomb, said that in giving up power, Celestino showed the strength that comes from humility.
Firefighter at the church of Santa Maria Paganica, whose roof collapsed in the earthquake that hit L’Aquila in 2009 — Photo: Chris Warde-Jones / The New York Times / Archive
L’Aquila was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2009 that killed 309 people, injured several thousand and destroyed many buildings.
At the start of Sunday’s visit, Francis donned a gray firefighter’s helmet and was led through the ruins of the city’s cathedral, which is being rebuilt.
Pope Francis at the door of the Basilica of Santa Maria del Collemaggio, in L’Aquila — Photo: Vatican Media/via REUTERS