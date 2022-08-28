Pouso Alegre has the largest audience in Manduzão since the return to professional

photo: Chiarini Jr / Roma Communication and Marketing Pouso Alegre won the ASA again this Saturday and secured access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C Pouso Alegre broke its attendance record at Manduzão since it resumed professional activities. This Saturday (27), 14,388 fans watched the 1-0 victory over ASA-AL, in the return game of the quarterfinals of Série D of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Dragão secured the spot in the semifinals and access to the C Series. Pouso Alegre 1 x 0 ASA-AL: photos of the victory that guaranteed the Dragon in Series C Photos of Pouso Alegre’s 1-0 victory over ASA-AL, this Sunday (27), at Manduzão. With the triumph, Dragão secured the spot in the Brazilian Series C – photo: Chiarini Jr / Roma Comunicação e Marketing Photos of Pouso Alegre’s 1-0 victory over ASA-AL, this Sunday (27), at Manduzão. The great presence of the fans still yielded R$ 268,815 to the club’s coffers. There were 13,688 payers. The previous record was also reached this season, in the 3-2 defeat by Atlético, in February, for the first phase of the Campeonato Mineiro. At the time, 12,219 people followed the setback.

The strength of Pouso Alegre at home is demonstrated by the numbers. The team hasn’t lost at Manduzão since the defeat to Atlético. Since then, there have been 12 games, with eight wins and four draws. In Serie D, there are only three goals conceded under their domains.