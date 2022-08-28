Protest in Argentina in support of Cristina Kirchner ends with protesters arrested and police injured | World

The rally in support of Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, on Saturday (27) in Buenos Aires ended with protesters arrested and police officers injured. Security forces used water cannons and pepper spray to stop the protest from advancing.
The demonstration took place after the Argentine Public Ministry asked, on Monday (22), 12 years in prison for Cristina for alleged participation in a corruption scheme during her term as president, between 2007 and 2015.
Two protesters were arrested and seven police officers were injured, according to Reuters. CNN says four people were arrested. And Buenos Aires government chief of staff Felipe Miguel said Saturday night that 14 police officers were injured.
The clash between protesters and police began after security forces placed fences around Cristina’s house in Recoleta, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires.
Demonstration in support of Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, last Saturday (27) – Photo: Reuters/Mariana Nedelcu
Demonstration in support of Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, last Saturday (27) – Photo: AFP/Luis Robayo
A protester is taken to the ground during an act in support of Cristina Kirchner on Saturday (27) – Photo: AFP/Luis Robayo
On her social media, the Argentine vice president said that her house was “literally under siege” and said that the Buenos Aires mayor’s office, controlled by the right-wing opponent Horacio Larreta, treats its supporters differently than those of the former president. Mauricio Macri.
“For the Macristas: care and protection. For the Peronists: bars, municipal police infantry and even sticks, tear gas and pepper spray like Monday night. I said that night: they never were and never will be democratic.” , said Cristina in the letter.
Hours after the comments, supporters of Cristina tore down the fences. There were clashes between them and the riot police, who used water cannons to disperse the protesters.
Police officers fire pepper spray at pro-government protesters in Buenos Aires – Photo: AFP/Luis Robayo
Barrier of police prevents protesters from advancing in Buenos Aires – Photo: AFP/Luis Robayo
accusation of corruption
The acts in defense of Cristina took place since Monday (22), when the Public Ministry made the arrest request to the Argentine Justice.
She is charged with 12 others with crimes of illicit association and mismanagement in a public works procurement corruption scheme during her time as president.
In addition to the request for 12 years in prison, the Public Ministry asks that she be prevented from acting in public office.
Cristina says she is a victim of political persecution. On Tuesday (23), she claimed that “nothing the prosecutors said was proven”.
After Saturday’s demonstration, the vice president delivered a speech in front of her home. “In a democracy, the right to freedom of expression is fundamental,” she said. Then she addressed her supporters: “I want to thank you and ask you to rest. It’s been a long day.”
