PSG confirm Neymar’s departure from Athletic Bilbao

Credit: Disclosure

PSG announced this Saturday (27) the departure of another athlete. With no space with Christophe Galtier, midfielder Ander Herrera has been traded to Spain’s Athletic Bilbao, a club he has played for in the past.

Linked to the French team for two more years, the 33-year-old was on the Parisian team’s “expendables” list, and represents the ninth departure in the current transfer window on the market. Under the new coach, Herrera had not been tapped.

“Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera joins Athletic Club for the 2022-2023 season, as part of a loan with an option to buy. The club wishes Ander a great season with the Athletic Bilbao shirt.”

The Spanish midfielder @AnderHerrera joins the@AthleticClub for the 2022-2023 season, as part of a loan with option to buy. ✍️ The club wishes Ander a great season with the Athletic Bilbao shirt. pic.twitter.com/y4LwjcYsir — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSGbrasil) August 27, 2022

Signed in 2019, Ander Herrera came to stand out when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of PSG. With Galtier, the Spaniard was put aside for good, even out of pre-season in Japan. Last season, the player accumulated 19 games for Ligue 1, having scored three goals and two assists.

In all, the midfielder has played 95 games in three PSG seasons, with six goals scored and six assists. In this period, he won two editions of Ligue 1, two French Cups and a French League Cup. Back at Athletic Herrera has already been introduced and made a point of sending a message to the Basque fan.