Rare diamond used by Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé is on display in Brazil – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Jay-Z and Beyoncé, with the yellow diamond necklace, pose for the About Love campaign (Photo: Disclosure / Tiffany)

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond, a rare yellow diamond from the New York jewelery brand, has taken a toll in São Paulo in recent days. Considered one of the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, the diamond was found in 1877 in a South African mine and purchased raw by Charles Lewis Tiffany, founder of Tiffany & Co., in 1878.

See too:

The same diamond in two different necklace mounts worn by Lady Gaga in 2019 and by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 (Photo: Disclosure / Tiffany)

The 128.54-carat, 82-facet gemstone has only been worn by four women in history, in separate jewelry mounts. In 1958, an American socialite went to a party with the play; in 1961, it was the turn of the actress Audrey Hepburn wear a necklace adorned with the yellow diamond in the film’s publicity photos luxury doll [Breakfast at Tiffany´s]; in 2019, Lady Gaga received the Oscar statuette for best original song with “Shallow” wearing the yellow diamond in a new montage made in 2012, and in 2021, Beyoncé starred in the campaign. About Lovenext to her husband Jay-Zposing with the mighty yellow diamond.

Lady Gaga received the Oscar with the precious jewel and matching earrings (Photo: Disclosure / Tiffany)

The necklace has also ended up in the movies. Or rather, a replica of it was used by actress Gal Gadot’s character in the movie death on the nile.

Rare diamond used by Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé on display in São Paulo (Photo: Luciana Franca)

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond doesn’t usually circulate around much. It is the sixth time that the piece has left New York and it is the first time it has been exhibited in Latin America. The necklace with the yellow diamond was the main attraction of the exhibition. Yellow is the New Blueheld at the Cidade Jardim mall for guests and brought together other precious and iconic jewels from the house, signed by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.

+ JEWELRY: Accessories in the shape of insects give a touch of daring to the looks