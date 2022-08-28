Realme C30 will arrive in Brazil on August 30, know what to expect – Tudo em Tecnologia

Realme is preparing to officialize a new entry-level smartphone in Brazil. This is the Realme C30, whose launch date in national territory will be on the 30th of August.

Originally released in June this year, the Realme C30 features a 6.5″ HD+ display with a notch for the 5MP front camera. There’s also an 8MP main camera and an LED flash to help in low-light environments. In addition, the model has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging.

For hardware, Realme has added the basic Unisoc T612 alongside 2Gb or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal space. The device also includes a P2 input for headphones, Android 11 operating system and options in green and blue colors.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution

6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution Processor: Unisoc T612

Unisoc T612 RAM: 2GB / 3GB

2GB / 3GB Internal storage: 32 GB, expandable via micro SD;

32 GB, expandable via micro SD; Back camera: single 8 MP;

single 8 MP; Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Drums: 5,000 mAh with 10 watt charging

5,000 mAh with 10 watt charging System operational: Android 11 with Realme Go Edition interface

Android 11 with Realme Go Edition interface Others: P2 input for wired headphones, options in Bamboo Green or Lake Blue colors.

We still don’t know the official launch price of the Brazilian Realme C30. However, we expect it to arrive cheap to compete with entry-level models from Samsung and Motorola.