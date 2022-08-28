Return to Monkey Island will close hatches in September

Ahoy! Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games announced that Return to Monkey Islandthe next chapter in Guybrush Threepwood’s epic saga of secrecy, romance and lactose intolerance, will hoist the pirate flag and set sail on September 19 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, wannabe pirates can now pre-order Return to Monkey Island and start your adventure with a highly exclusive and totally useless Horse Armor in your inventory.

Join Guybrush’s hilarious misadventures in Return to Monkey Island, the sequel written by series creators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. Brought to life with stunning new visuals from Rex Crowle (Knights & Bikes, tearaway), an all-new soundtrack from the original composers, and Dominic Armato returning as the voice of Guybrush Threepwood to lead an all-star cast – the game will also include new intuitive controls, accessibility features, and even a few jokes.

Return to Monkey Island arrives September 19th.

