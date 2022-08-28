Rodrigo Fernandez and +3; With four absences, Lisca defines Santos’ squad for a duel with Cuiabá

Peixe goes to the field aiming the fight for a spot in Libertadores, while opponents need to win to get out of the Z-4

Santos visit Cuiabá at 6 pm this Sunday (28), at Arena Pantanal, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. Peixe arrives at the match packed with the victory in the classic against São Paulo and is already starting to look at the G-6. On the other hand, the hosts go to the field needing to win to get out of the relegation zone.

The team led by coach Lisca ended this Saturday (27), the preparation for the confrontation, after activity carried out at Estádio Municipal Dito Souza, in Várzea Grande. The coach will not be able to count on the suspended Marcos Leonardo and Rodrigo Fernández, in addition to Luan, vetoed due to a virus, and Carlos Sánchez, injured.

With the losses in midfield and attack, a probable lineup for Alvinegro Praiano has: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Angulo and Soteldo.

With 33 points conquered so far, Santos currently occupies the eighth place in the national Serie A. If they win, the Club can leave Atlético-MG behind and join the G-6, establishing itself in the fight for a spot in Libertadores.