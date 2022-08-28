Samsung asks customer to destroy SSD before returning it

Data security is a very important topic, and the Samsung Germany take it seriously. The company asked a customer destroy your Samsung SSD 980 Pro before returning it via RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization or Return Merchandise Authorization), using a drill or hammer.

A diagnostic scan on the Samsung Magician revealed that the drive in question was failing with various NAND flash errors. According to the user Igor’s Lab, the RMA started normally, asking for the necessary information for the process. The next step was to return the SSD, but the customer didn’t want to deliver the drive as it was – here we suppose, next to the Techspot, that the data stored on it was confidential and important. Apparently there was even phone communication between Samsung and the customer.

After providing a written explanation, Samsung requested that the person “puncture the SSD or crush it with a hammer“, sending photos or a video to prove the action. That way, it would be impossible to physically access the data.

The RMA policy has been accepted, and the Igor’s Lab even posted a video on YouTube. Check it out below (unfortunately, we don’t have subtitles in English or Portuguese):

After this somewhat extreme process to ensure data security, the SSD drive was sent back to Samsung. The customer just had to wait for their new component.

O Techspot still advises anyone going to return or sell a previously used SSD to use cleaning tools to permanently remove all data from the drive. Recovery is not possible, but failed devices can leave gaps.