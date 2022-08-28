Santos seeks to return to winning two in a row in the Brasileirão after four months

After beating São Paulo, Santos is looking for its second consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, Peixe visits Cuiabá, for the 24th round. To leave the Pantanal Arena with three points, however, Alvinegro Praiano will need to break a fast.

The club has not won two consecutive matches in the Brasileirão since April. Between the 17th and 24th of that month, São Paulo won a 2-1 victory over Coritiba and another 3-0 over América-MG. Four months later, therefore, Santos hopes to repeat the feat.

For this, Peixe hopes not to repeat the mistake of the last week, when they beat Coritiba (2-1) and then lost to América-MG (1-0).

In a press conference, coach Lisca highlighted that now is an important time to evolve, even more so because the team’s dream is to win a spot in the 2023 Libertadores.

“Let’s see if we don’t repeat the mistake after the victory against Coritiba. We played against America, we had control of the game, but I didn’t like the way we lost. I thought we were a little out of focus. We made too many mistakes. I hope that, in the game against Cuiabá, it will be up from here. A pat on the back and ‘it’s very good’ doesn’t do us any good. There’s a lot to improve, we need to evolve as a team and that’s what we’re going to try to do this week,” he said.

Santos will face Cuiabá from 18:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, at 18:00 (Brasília time). At the moment, Peixe is in eighth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 33 points, five less than Athletico-PR, which opens the G6.

