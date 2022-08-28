São Paulo draws with Internacional for the semi-final of the women’s Brasileirão – 08/28/2022

This Sunday (28), International and Sao Paulo entered the field to start the dispute for a place in the final of the Women’s Brasileirão. At Beira-Rio, Tricolor took the lead with a goal by Rafa Travalão, but saw Inter draw with Lelê. Thus, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The return game takes place on September 12, at Arena Barueri, at 17:30 (Brasília time). In the other dispute, Corinthians and Palmeiras entered the field on Saturday and Alvinegro won the first game by 2 to 1. The teams will face each other again on September 10, at Allianz Parque.

The duel between Internacional and São Paulo

Playing with the support of their fans, Internacional started the match by pressing São Paulo, who managed to defend well. Tricolor, in turn, opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Rafa Travalão took advantage of an excellent pass from Cacau, dominated with space and from inside the area finished with no chance for the colorada goalkeeper. At 37, Fabi Simões wasted the chance to draw. She received a good pass from Lelê, in the middle of the area and free from marking, but sent it out.

At nine minutes into the second half, Internacional tied with Lelê, who took advantage of the rebound after a good save by the goalkeeper and scored. Afterwards, Duda Benites finished from afar and hit the crossbar, scaring Carlinha. Colorado took danger still at 34 in a shot by Naná, who passed close to the goal.

In the final stretch, Internacional put pressure on São Paulo and created good chances, but failed to score. Lelê and Millena arrived in danger and the Tricolor defense got the better of it.