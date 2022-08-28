São Paulo will receive almost R$ 100 million for Antony’s sale | Sao Paulo

In 2020, São Paulo sold Antony for approximately 16 million euros (about R$74 million at the time). In addition, it was agreed that 20% of the profit from a future sale would be passed on to Tricolor.

The financial composition is then as follows:

Antony will be sold for 100 million euros (R$ 504 million);

Of this R$504 million, 1.5% is withdrawn as solidarity from FIFA to Ajax and another 3.5% to São Paulo (R$17.64 million);

The surplus value, therefore, will be over 95 million euros (R$ 479 million);

Of added value, Tricolor will receive 15.8 million euros (R$ 79 million);

Adding the solidarity with the surplus value, the club will have R$ 96.6 million.

more than Sao Paulo

Antony celebrates a goal for Ajax against Groningen

In a recent interview, Antony, who was not named for Ajax’s game this Sunday against Utrecht, said he wanted to leave and had already communicated that desire well before the transfer window opened.

Antony’s contract with Ajax runs until June 2025. This season, he has scored two goals and provided two assists in three league and Dutch Super Cup matches.

The name Antony had been speculated at Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window, with the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag to the English team. The Dutchman worked with the Brazilian at Ajax and indicated him to the English.

