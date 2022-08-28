See how to find a JOB outside the country; opportunities in technology

Getting a job can be the goal of many citizens these days. With the resumption of the job market, which accompanies an increase in the supply of job vacancies, when compared to recent years, it may currently be easier to get a job or, then, change positions or companies.

One of the biggest opportunities nowadays is for professions linked to the technology sector and, therefore, for companies that offer these opportunities. Brazil, today, has numerous offers. However, it is possible to find a job in the technology area outside the country, and continue living in Brazil. See more below.

What are the advantages?

First of all, it is important to point out what are the advantages of getting a job in a company outside the country. There are several benefits that Brazilians can enjoy if they wish to venture into this area.

The first one is about remuneration. If the person moves to a job vacancy in the United States, on a remote basis, they can continue to live in Brazil, but their payment will be in dollars. As a result, she will have an average salary above the Brazilian market average.

Another advantage is the fact that you work from home and, in addition, you can count on a more flexible routine. Also, companies may be responsible for offering, in addition to the vacancy, programs to train the professional and also mentoring.

It is worth noting that, after the pandemic, remote job vacancies gained strength. Therefore, it is currently easier to find opportunities in this model.

How to find a job abroad?

One of the ways to find a job abroad is through marketplaces. These tools often allow professionals to register for free and, thus, be able to get in touch with the offer of several vacancies.

However, it is important to note that when they are selected to work on a project, for example, the professional’s bond is with the marketplace, not with the company responsible for opening the vacancy.

Usually, marketplaces have steps to select professionals who will be part of their talent pools, but companies can have their own tests as well. Below, you can see some options of marketplaces that can offer chances to those registered:

1) Andela: https://andela.com/

2) BossaBox: https://www.bossabox.com/

Recruitment companies can also sometimes play roles similar to the marketplace. In these cases, you need to verify that they actually do this by looking at the service descriptions.

