The advance of a cold front last night and during this Saturday brought lots of lightning to Uruguay. A large number of electrical discharges with cloud-to-ground lightning were observed in the area of ​​the capital Montevideo. It rained a lot in the Uruguayan capital in recent hours with a volume until 9 am this Saturday of 64.9 mm at the Prado station. At Carrasco Airport, in Canelones, which serves Montevideo, it rained 62.2 mm. The instability was fueled by wind currents from the North that brought in very hot air, responsible for the summer Saturday in Rio Grande do Sul, which provided the energy for the formation of storms.