Selling Sunset Season 6 Won’t Feature Christine Quinn

After the events of the fifth season of the reality show Selling Sunset, it was confirmed that the real estate agent and influencer Christine Quinn does not return for the new episodes of the attraction.

Selling Sunset reunion episode will not feature Christine; Netflix releases special information

The show has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season which has been shooting simultaneously for a few months now.

The influencer was involved in a series of controversies in the previous season and did not participate in the reunion episode of the attraction. According to Quinn, she was considering leaving Real Estate to focus on a new business of her own, a company that involves cryptocurrencies with her husband, and on her work as a media personality (her Instagram profile has 3.2 million followers).

Sunset – Golden Mile, a Netflix reality show set in the luxury real estate market of Los Angeles, follows the work of the city’s most successful realtors at the leading agency in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. They compete with each other and with the fierce LA real estate market, but they have fun. Despite doing everything they can to come out on top, they try to protect their personal lives. This season, incredible mansions, new romances and explosive truths will forever change their lives, relationships and careers.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim real estate company Oppenheim Group team up with brokers Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgeraldyour husband Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernanand newbie Chelsea Lazkani.

Details of how the agent’s final departure will be approached were not revealed. The attraction is one of the most watched shows on the platform, having ranked second in the Top 10 most watched series on Netflix worldwide with 34 million hours watched in the period from April 25 to May 1, 2022.

Selling Sunset – Golden Mile has its 5 seasons available on Netflix. The new episodes do not have a release date. The information of Christine’s official departure was given by TMZ, with information from Variety.

