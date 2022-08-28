She-Hulk writer wanted to do a Black Widow movie in high school; Understand

In 2021, Black Widow debuted in cinemas, marking the final farewell to Natalia Romanoff, which ended the Red Room once and for all. However, by the hand of the screenwriter of She-Hulkthe movie could have been very different.

In its pre-production phase, several rumors claimed that Kevin Feigethe president of Marvel, had made a selection with more than 60 directorsanalyzing several different scripts for the film.

And among those scripts was a plot written by the showrunner of She-HulkJessica Gao who, at the time, was not yet in charge of a production at Marvel.

In an interview for The Wrap, Gao revealed that he came to hand in the idea for the film by Black WidowWhere Natalia Romanoff would be a teenage spy, in an American high school and would aim to kill a student’s father.

“Basically, you would find out in high school, as a teenage Russian spy, Natasha was sent to infiltrate an American high school because she had to murder someone’s father. Then, 20 years later, she goes back to the same school in a class reunion, and has to deal with the consequences of this false identity where she betrayed all these people from high school.”

Nonetheless, Gao’s idea was turned down by Kevin Feige and the Black Widow movie ended up being directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson.

Rejected by Marvel

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

This isn’t the first time Jessica Gao has commented on her failed attempt to participate in Black Widow.

During the press conference in She-Hulkthe producer stated that it had been rejected in three other Marvel productionsl, including the Scarlett Johansson film.

At the time, Gao commented that Marvel rejected his idea for the film, stating that the script seemed “a She-Hulk movie with Black Widow”rather a plot entirely geared towards Natasha Romanoff.

The screenwriter even joked, saying that she was destined to produce a plot about the She-Hulk.

Currently, the Black Widow movie and the first episodes of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes can be found on Disney+.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.