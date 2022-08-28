Spider-Man: No Return Home Returning to Theaters Will Have 11 Minutes of Extra Scenes

Sony Pictures is again planning the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home in theaters in September.

And the new version called More Fun Version, will have 11 minutes of new scenes, says the website Fandango.

Sony reveals release date for ‘more fun version’ of Spider-Man: No Homecoming

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

Tom Holland returns as the character who will have a very difficult life after the events of the second film. And possibly have to deal with the multiverse. are in the list Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molinabetween others.

Spider-Man: No Return Homereturns to Brazilian cinema on September 7.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related