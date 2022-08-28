Squad: with embezzlement, Corinthians does last training for game against Bragantino | Corinthians

Corinthians trained this Sunday afternoon and ended the preparation for the game against Bragantino, at 9:30 pm this Monday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Vítor Pereira and the technical commission divided the activities into three parts. In the first, there was ball possession training. Then repetition of dead balls. And, finally, a complement of direct fouls and offensive positioning.

Corinthians is fourth in the Brazilian Championship, with 39 points. Timão arrives for this Monday’s game without winning for three rounds, with two defeats and a draw. And Vítor Pereira must have embezzlement.

The last update made by Corinthians about the players in the medical department had: Giuliano (bronchitis), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (pain in the right knee). None of these appear in the images posted on the club’s social media.

Rafael Ramos, a right-back who was also out, has recovered from a left thigh injury and will be listed. Names such as Maycon and Júnior Moraes should advance their internship next week. Remembering that Corinthians updates the absences one hour before the start of the matches.

In view of the absences and the busy week ahead, after Bragantino, Vítor Pereira can select the following team: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Bruno Méndez, Gil (Balbuena) and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Fausto Vera), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

