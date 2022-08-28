Sterling shines, Chelsea hold back pressure and beat Leicester

Chelsea held back the pressure and defeated Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League. With two goals scored, Raheem Sterling was the highlight of the match, although the Foxes put pressure on the Blues, discounted the score with Barnes and tried to tie the game until the end.

With the victory, Chelsea reached seven points and is provisionally in sixth place. Leicester, with just one point, is 19th in the competition’s relegation zone.

In the next round, Chelsea visit Southampton. The teams enter the field next Tuesday (30), at 15:45 (Brasília time). Leicester, on the other hand, are trying to recover at home, against Manchester United. The teams close the fifth round on Thursday (1), at 16:00 (Brasília time).

One less

In the first attack of the match, Chelsea scared Leicester. At five minutes, Sterling carried the ball down the left side and crossed low for Loftus-Cheek to hit to a great save by Ward. However, the Blues had to deal with Gallagher’s expulsion in the first half for a tough tackle on the opponent.

There and here

With a lively end to the first half, Reece James took advantage of a spare ball on the right side of the area and stamped the post in the 42nd minute. In the aftermath, Leicester responded with Vardy being launched into the attack, coming face-to-face with Mendy, but knocking him out. In the last move, the Foxes arrived again with Castagne being triggered on the right and finishing at close range for a great save by the Senegalese goalkeeper.

In the first minute of the second half, Sterling received a pass from Cucurella at the entrance of the area, swung in front of the defense and hit with a deflection to open the scoring for Chelsea. In the next attack, shirt seven received a low cross from the Spanish side, but stamped the post. At 17, the Blues’ main signing in the window received a cross from the right and appeared free in the small area to expand the marker.

pressure at the end

After the second goal, Leicester responded quickly with Barnes tabling, entering the left side of the area and finishing to discount the match. At 32, Vardy received a throw in the area and hit for a great save by Mendy. At the end of the match, Ayoze Pérez received a pass from the right side of the area and sent a bludger on the crossbar.