Tales of the Walking Dead: Episode 4 now available

Tales of The Walking Dead episode 4 is now available and you can check the details about the episode (We remind you that the main universe of the series, counting on The Walking Dead complete, is available through Star Plus).

The anthology series takes inspiration from past and new characters from the universe The Walking Dead. An anthology series is a collection of stories, usually in the form of short films or television episodes.

These stories are usually about different characters and are often unrelated to each other. However, there may be similarities in terms of common theme or setting. Anthology series are often used to try out new ideas or tell different types of stories.

In the case of episode 4, we have the title “Amy/Dr.Everett“. In the official synopsis:In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector,” a naturalist who studies walkers meets a spirited settler; At the same time, an unlikely spite is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue for the people to reclaim the land from the dead..”

Cast

In the list we have: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Jessie T. Usher, Samantha Morton, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming in national territory, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as a date is confirmed in Brazil, we will add the information.