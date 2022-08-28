The castle the Nazis wanted to turn into the “center of the world”

August 27, 2022, 21:05 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Wewelsburg Castle

Among the approximately 20,000 palaces and castles in Germany, Wewelsburg is the only triangular one. And that’s not the only reason it stands out from the rest.

Located high on a rock overlooking the Alme Valley, the unusual castle was built in the 17th century for the prince-bishops of Paderborn. But it was its tenant in the 1930s that made it even more notorious.

He was none other than Heinrich Himmler, the Reichsführer of the SS (Schutzstaffel or Nazi army), that is, the highest leader of the paramilitary, police, political, prison and security organization in the service of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

Himmler signed a 100-year lease because “he wanted to have a castle where he could meet his highest SS leaders,” Kristen John-Stuke, director of Kreismuseum Wewelsburg, told BBC Reel.

He wanted to turn the place into a key center of ideology, consolidate the SS’ elite status in German society, and ensure that the organization maintained its purity and shared values.

In 1935, its official name became “Wewelsburg SS School”.

And after World War II, many myths emerged about this place that fueled, and continues to fuel, conspiracy theories.

Mysticism

The Nazi Party believed in the superiority of the so-called Aryan race (or “German blood”).

Many prominent Nazi leaders cited mythology and legends to support their plans for world domination.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Heinrich Himmler held a high position in the SS

Himmler himself was fascinated by mysticism and the occult, and linked his interest to their racist philosophy, presenting “proof” of Aryan and Nordic racial superiority since antiquity.

He even envisioned a new pseudo-pagan state religion based on an idealized vision of German chivalric culture and Aryan racial purity.

The SS was to be the ideological vanguard of this new faith and the instrument for indoctrinating Germans into it.

And Wewelsburg Castle would play a central role in many of the festivals, rituals and ceremonies he created, such as those where SS officers were married and “baptized” their children.

Rumors about the castle abound, but that doesn’t mean they’re true.

german warriors

Himmler did not choose this area for his SS headquarters by accident.

Credit, BBC Reel photo caption, The Teutoburg Forest, close to where the castle was built

Wewelsbur Castle is located near the Teutoburg Forest, where Germanic tribes defeated the Roman army 2,000 years ago.

“For Himmler, the Germanic tribes were the highest culture,” said John-Stuke.

“For him and for the SS it was very important to have these ties to the past because they could say ‘we are similar to the Germanic warriors.’

The Reichsführer-SS was also obsessed with medieval times, in particular the first German king, Henry I, founder of the Saxon dynasty and conqueror of lands in the East, a feat that Nazi Germany wanted to replicate.

So, to make Wewelsburg look more medieval, Himmler ordered that all plaster be removed from the walls and that a moat be built around the castle.

He envisioned the place as a new Camelot, complete with a King Arthur-like Round Table around which 12 chosen SS officers would sit to serve as his followers.

And he called it “the center of the world”.

The rebuilding of Wewesburg was a megalomaniacal plan that, if completed, would have turned the castle into a complex of buildings that would spread out within a radius of 600 meters from the tower.

Credit, BBC Reel photo caption, Photo of prisoners working at the castle is on display in the museum that the site has become.

Due to the large amount of work, Himmler established his own private concentration camp, to use slave labor in the restoration of the castle.

The camp, called Niederhagen, was home to around 4,000 people, about half of whom died as a result of inhumane living conditions and SS abuse.

But setbacks in the war prevented Himmler’s dream from becoming a reality.

In 1943, construction work on Wewelsburg Castle was suspended and his concentration camp was reduced to 42 people.

In 1945 Himmler – with defeat – ordered the castle to be destroyed and SS troops tried to blow it up. The fire destroyed much of the building and the 42 remaining concentration camp inmates were rescued by American troops.

What is left

“The north tower is still original, as it was in the 1940s,” said John-Stuke.

“There are two historic rooms. One is the crypt, which looks like a tomb to honor SS men.”

It has twelve pedestals spaced around its circular walls. The shape of the room and its acoustics and lighting were designed to create a solemn and mysterious atmosphere. Wells of light illuminate the center of the room where an eternal flame should burn.

Above, at the apex of the vaulted ceiling of the crypt, is a relief of an ornate swastika.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The swastika on the ceiling of the crypt of Wewelsburg Castle

At the top level is another controversial symbol related to the SS ideology of racial supremacy.

What once served as the castle’s chapel has become the 12-columned Hall of the SS Supreme Leaders, with church-style semi-circular windows and ribbed vaults.

Embedded in the soil is the so-called Black Sun (Schwarze Sonne in German).

Credit, BBC Reel photo caption, The Black Sun in the Castle

Comprised of three circles and twelve “spokes” made from the badges the SS wore from 1920 to 1945, it combines the three most important symbols of Nazi ideology: the sun wheel, the swastika and the stylized victory rune (ᛋ).

With that history, the possibility of Wewelsburg Castle becoming a magnet for right-wing extremists and esoterics was and always will be high.

But because of this same history, Wewelsburg Castle is considered especially suited to presenting not only the crimes of the SS, but also the world view and historical narrative of the criminal organization of National Socialism.

In order to provide a clear view of the SS’s horrific activities and the consequences of their criminal mindset, the museum opened in 1982.

“We try to educate people about the history, violence and terror of the SS,” said the director of the site.

“For us it’s very important to let visitors enter the rooms on their own. It’s better to show them than hide them.”

Credit, BBC Reel photo caption, The Hall of Supreme Leaders with beanbags under the Black Sun

To keep the focus on the lessons of what happened and avoid any possible element of fascination with the ideology of evil, the museum used a special design and a clear presentation of the facts.

deconstructing

In the crypt, for example, the once solemn and mythical atmosphere has been modified by the incorporation of expressionist motifs that represent the horrors of war.

And in that Hall of Supreme Leaders, colorful beanbags distract attention from the inlaid mosaic in the center of the floor. Visitors, sunk in the beanbags, adopt different postures and experience new perspectives.

“For us it’s important to show the ‘black sun’, to say, ‘Yes, it’s here’, but we want to deconstruct the aura of that symbol.”

“The sun wheel is a typical Indo-Germanic symbol used by many cultures and tribes.”

Furthermore, “we want to show as many original objects as possible, and this is very complicated, perhaps dangerous.”

Credit, BBC Reel photo caption, Nazi uniform partially covered and with the swastika only partially visible

That’s why SS things are displayed with informational boards that block the full view, so as not to make room for the cult.

“For example, on a uniform, you can see that there is a swastika on the arm, but you can only see part of it. It’s deconstructed.”

“When we show the prisoners object, it’s all backwards.”

To remove any supposed sense of magic and mystery from Nazi objects, they are contextualized.

A ceramic chandelier like the ones Himmler gave to married SS men at Yule (the substitute holiday for Christmas), for example, is presented sober and neutral, as if in a warehouse, and as the work of prisoners in the camps. concentration of Dachau and Neuengamm.

The task, however, is not an easy one.

Conspiracy

“You can’t stop the legends, you can only enlighten people. But it’s hard to work against the conspiracy.”

In the 1990s, a book fueled a new “Black Sun” conspiracy theory and was adopted in esoteric right-wing circles and far-right political circles as a symbol of salvation and recognition, even as a replacement for the forbidden swastika.

“That story was very famous. That’s our problem. There are many conspiracy legends and myths about Wewelsberg that go back to the time of the SS.”

“They started as soon as the war ended, when SS members told stories that Himmler was planning to perform occult rituals in the castle.”

“We can’t say whether it was true or not, because there are no written documents about it. The only thing we can say for sure is that this place was never used because the work was never completed.”

The only time the SS leadership met at Wewesburg was in June 1941, when the north tower was still under construction.

*This article is partially based on BBC Reel’s Next Stop Stories video. If you want to see it, Click here.