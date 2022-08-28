The historic drought in the Northern Hemisphere and its effects | World

Europe faces its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent on high alert. The US has low reservoirs and residents’ water supply could be compromised. In China, a record heat wave has led to energy rationing and industry closures.

All at the same time now: The Northern Hemisphere has many areas affected by unusual heat and drought.

Experts interviewed by g1 explain that, although extreme weather phenomena can also arise from natural cycles on Earth, it is not surprising that these events are happening with greater intensity, as result of climate change induced for the man.

In this report you will see the effects of heat and low humidity in the most affected regions in the north of the planet:

Europe

North America

Asia

Africa

What are the causes of these devastating droughts?

What does it mean for Brazil

The European Drought Observatory’s August report indicates that 47% of Europe is on alert, with a clear deficit in soil moisture, and 17% on alert, where vegetation is affected by lack of moisture.

The drought reduces the level of some of the continent’s most important rivers, such as the river danube, harming the logistics of products by waterway, which makes transportation more expensive and increases prices in general, especially for commodities.

O Reno river, in Germany, is at compromising levels for the flow of production from central Europe to the port of Rotterdam. According to economists, the interruption could reduce Germany’s GDP by up to 0.5 percentage point for the year.

In Kaub, near Frankfurt, the drought on the Rhine means that cargo barges travel with only a quarter of the load.

Transport difficulties generate a lack of raw material. Chemical industry giant Basf, for example, says it may be forced to reduce production soon.

The difficulty of transport also makes energy more expensive in Europe, where much of the coal used in power plants is transported on barges along the continent’s rivers.

Although it is a minority, drought reduces the potential for generating hydroelectric power on the Old Continent and increases dependence on other fossil fuels.

O river Powhich crosses northern Italy and flows into the Adriatic Sea, also suffers from the same problem, which impacts the flow of agricultural production in the country.

It was even on the Po River that one of the most unusual stories of the historic drought in Europe emerged. Where the water course once passed, an unexploded bomb from the Second World War was found.

In France, regulators relaxed rules on the temperature at which water used to cool nuclear plants can be returned to the environment.

As if the increase in the cost of transport and production were not enough, the lack of water compromises the harvest of agricultural products itself, from irrigation in rural areas due to the stress of intense drought to the greater occurrence of large fires.

French corn production was only half of the crop in “good or excellent condition” as of early August, according to the FranceAgriMer association. The country also has its relevant wheat production affected, which was already suffering from highs due to the lack of supplies from Ukraine during the war.

And not even the noblest products of European agriculture escape. Wine producers in France, Spain and Italy reported crop losses. The grapes suitable for the production of the drink need thermal amplitude – that is, hot days and cold nights. The heat is guaranteed, but the necessary cooling does not come.

The western United States and northern Mexico are experiencing their driest period in 1,200 years, according to a study by the scientific journal Nature Climate Change.

The Yuma, Arizona, and Imperial Valley, California regions produce more than 90% of the US’s leafy vegetables in the winter months.

The drought is expected to affect agriculture mainly in the state of California, and further raise food prices. A study by the University of California Merced showed that drought damage to the state’s agricultural industry has already reached $1.2 billion and cost about 10,000 jobs in 2021.

Arizona is also a major producer of wheat, which is exported to Italy. But the water used in these crops comes from the Colorado River, which is drying up – driving up food prices.

The expectation is also that 40% of the US cotton crop is lost.

O lake Powellthe second largest reservoir in the country, formed after the construction of the Glen Canyon dam, also has low water levels, jeopardizing supplies for millions of people.

O lake meadthe largest water reservoir in the US after the construction of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, is shrinking at a rapid pace, with only a quarter of its capacity, jeopardizing the water supply for 25 million people.

China is experiencing the most intense heat wave in its recent history, according to monitoring by the Beijing Climate Center. The phenomenon began on June 13, that is, it has been more than two months of “abnormal” heat for the Asian giant.

With the resulting drought, several provinces in China have determined energy rationing. The measure brought impacts to the functioning of the industrial sector.

in the province of Sichuan, which represents 5% of China’s economy, there was energy rationing for homes, offices, shopping centers and the closing of factories. Volkswagen stopped its production, as did Foxconn.

Drone shows China’s largest freshwater lake at its lowest level in the rainy season

Industries in the region had to remain closed until August 25. All aluminum production was stopped.

In the southwestern region of Chongqing, residents suffered from water and power cuts. People need to travel 10 kilometers to be able to charge a cell phone.

In Jiangsuthere was also the closure of factories.

the drought of Mekong Riverin Vietnam, China’s neighbor, leads to power cuts as water is rationed for use in farming and supplying the population.

In India, grain production plummeted due to a strong heat wave, which damaged the wheat crop – making staple foods more expensive.

In Afghanistan and Pakistan, the climate situation is opposite. Historic monsoon rains and flooding have killed at least 900 people and affected more than 30 million, according to Pakistan’s climate change minister. This happens because the dry air pushes the rains, which ended up concentrating the precipitation in these countries. (Better understand the weather phenomenon below)

The worst drought in the Horn of Africa in more than 40 years could last until December, according to forecasts by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

According to the organization, this region is entering its fifth consecutive season of low rainfall, and Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Between 2010 and 2012, around 250,000 people died of starvation in Somalia, half of them children.

This year’s drought coincided with a global rise in food and fuel prices, driven by the war in Ukraine, which has hit parts of Africa the hardest.

What are the causes of this intense drought?

Despite being an important cause, climate change is just one of the factors at play in this crisis. Climate scientist Richard Seager, from the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory research center at Columbia University, in the USA, explains that we have a La Niña in progress.

During the La Niña season, there is a cooling of the waters of the Pacific Ocean, a change in the circulation of atmospheric air and the distribution of rainfall changes.

Furthermore, impacts from the Sahara winds are likely the main cause of Europe’s heat wave. It was precisely a very intense high atmospheric pressure system that reduced the chances of rain and the humidity of the air.

Does drought in the Northern Hemisphere affect Brazil?



For André Kitahara, portfolio manager at AZ Quest, it is difficult to measure the impacts of the climate crisis in the Northern Hemisphere for Brazil.

“As we are grain producers, an impact from an international harvest can even benefit Brazil through activity and exchange rates, which are usually appreciated”, he says.

In the specific case of wheat, which is a commodity that Brazil imports, despite crop failures in Europe, the impact of the drought is so far not large enough to impact prices in Brazil, says Élcio Bento, an analyst at consulting firm Safras & Marketplace.

Brazil does not buy wheat from Europe, but, of course, a worsening of the drought on the continent could have an impact on international prices. The largest wheat producer, which is Russia, has a super-harvest projection for 2022, at 88 million tons. Along with Ukraine and Kazakhstan, it is 135 million tonnes, up 1 million from last year.

“This year, we have a downward curve in wheat prices in Brazil [após a alta que ocorreu durante o início da guerra na Ucrânia]. Prices have gone up a lot, and as of now, quotes are falling. In confirming a record crop that we should have in Brazil, of 10.5 million tons, we will have cheaper wheat in the second half of the year. So, I don’t see that this whole external situation is enough to bring impacts to Brazil”, says Bento, from Safras.

“The main point of attention is China, which also has a energy matrix very hydrographic and could suffer another blow to the economy”, points out Kitahara.