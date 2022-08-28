The Umbrella Academy – Check out exclusive photos and information

“The Umbrella Academy” is a Netflix series inspired by the comics of the same name. in Gerard Waylead singer of My Chemical Romanceand the Brazilian Gabriel bah.

The main cast of the series consists of Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Elliot Page (Viktor), David Castaneda (Diego), Justin H. Min (Ben), Tone Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) and Adam Godley (Pogo).

In the story, the main characters are part of the Umbrella Academy, a group led by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). The billionaire entrepreneur brought together a group of individuals born on the same day who developed superpowers. They then use their special abilities to try to stop an apocalypse.

While Viktor can manipulate and convert sound waves; Luther is super strong and tough; Allison uses rumors to convince anyone to do anything and; Diego is a master at throwing knives and can change the trajectory of bullets.

Five, meanwhile, can teleport through space and eventually through time as well; Ben opens a portal in his belly to summon supernatural beings and; Klaus speaks and summons the spirits of the dead

In season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”, after Elliot Page came out as a trans man (taking the new name in place of Ellen), the series followed the actor’s gender transition and Vanya adopted the identity of Viktor Hargreeves.