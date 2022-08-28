Three-year-old girl wakes up at wake after being presumed dead

According to information, the mother saw the window of the coffin blurred.

In the last week, news beyond surprising and perhaps even frightening. According to the information released, a three-year-old girl had woken up at her own wake after being presumed dead.

The case took place in the city of Villa de Ramos, Mexico.

Camila’s mother Roxana Martínez Mendoza, had noticed that the window of the coffin was getting blurry, indicating that the minor was still breathing.

Subsequently, the child was rescued by the emergency department, but ended up being declared dead for the second time.

Alleging medical malpractice, Mary Jane Peralta, the girl’s mother, seeks justice for the death.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The child’s mother disclosed that last Wednesday (17), her daughter had symptoms such as stomach pain, fever and vomiting.

At first, the family took the girl to a pediatrician, who confirmed that she was dehydrated. The doctor recommended that she be transferred to the Basic Community Hospital of Salinas de Hidalgo, in San Luis Potosí.

“I took her to the hospital, they took her clothes off, they put wet towels to lower her fever and a pulse meter on her finger. They told me to ask for some suppositories, they put it on. After an hour they handed her over, saying she was fine, so they prescribed two sachets of saline and 30 drops of paracetamol.”explained Camila Roxana’s mother.

Seeing that the girl was still in the same condition, they took her to a private doctor, who prescribed other medicines and recommended giving her fruit and water, foods that the girl’s body rejected all the time.

Desperate, the family took the minor back to the Basic Community Hospital of Salinas de Hidalgo where, according to the mother, “they could not find Camila’s veins”.

A short time later, Mary Jane was informed that her daughter had died.

“Ten minutes later they gave her up for dead, they didn’t even do an electrocardiogram. I arrived and took my baby, she still hugged me, I felt the strength of my girl, but then they took her away from me and told me: ‘That’s all, let her rest in peace’”, told the mother.

Coffin with fogged view

Mary Jane claimed that hospital staff forbade her to see her daughter until she arrived at the funeral home. After a while, the woman noticed that the window of her daughter’s coffin was fogged up, but those present told her that she was hallucinating.

Mary Jane’s mother-in-law approached the coffin and saw that the girl’s eyes were moving.

When doctors took her pulse, she had a heart rate of 97 beats per minute. Camila Roxana was taken to the hospital, but despite the work of the medical team, she was pronounced dead for the second time.

“My girl was very happy, she got along with everyone, she didn’t distinguish between people, she was a sweetheart”, said the mother

Now the family has two death certificates: one that states the death was from dehydration and another that states the cause was brain swelling.