Trailer takes an exciting journey through the Land of Dreams; check out!

THE Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming fantasy feature, land of dreams. The film stars Marlow Barkley and Jason Momoa.

Jason Momoa has horns and helps girl in the first images of the movie Slumberland for Netflix

In the film, a girl (Barkley) discovers a secret map to Dreamland. With the help of an outlaw (Momoa), she travels between dreams and nightmares in hopes of seeing her late father again.

The actors also complete the cast. Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd, India de Beaufort and Ava Cheung.

The film will be based on the book by Winsor McCay. Michael Handelman and David Guion took care of the script and Francis Lawrence take care of the direction.

land of dreams opens on November 22nd.

