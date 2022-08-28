Ukraine is a wake-up call for Europe – Boaventura de Sousa Santos

Admin 2 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

It is too early to make a general assessment of the times we are living in, but the signs are disturbing and do not bode well.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized, is now just a trickle | World

Kristen Burckhartt was enraptured. She needed time to reflect, to let the idea settle that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved