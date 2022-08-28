Understand the incredible cloud in China that went viral on the internet

It looks fake, but it happened. The image of a cloud with a colorful top has gone viral on the world internet in the last few hours. The record was made in China, where there is an exceptional heat wave and severe drought that even cause power outages in large cities due to the need for energy rationing. Cloud videos and photos have already been shared or liked millions of times on various social networks.

This stunning rainbow cloud was spotted in China🤯 It’s called a pileus cloud, or scarf cloud, and is formed by condensation when the air rises quickly. The color comes from sunlight diffracting off water droplets and ice crystals 🌈 pic.twitter.com/pWIyWNXzEZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 27, 2022

The spectacular view of the sky came earlier this week when a vibrant “scarf cloud” or rainbow-colored Pileus formed above a massive storm. The stunning cloud formed over Haikou, a city of two million people in the far south of China.

What happened? Rippling Cumulus cloud emerged in the hot, humid tropical air over Haikou around sunset. It wasn’t the Cumulus, however, that drew attention, but the incredible formation that rose above it, called the Pileus cloud.

Pileus, sometimes called scarf clouds, form on top of a growing Cumulus or Cumulonimbus cloud. Air rising rapidly in the updraft of a towering cumulus pushes the cooler air above it, condensing moisture along the top of the updraft.

O World Meteorological Organization International Cloud Atlas (OMM) defines a Pileus cloud as “an accessory cloud of small horizontal extent, shaped like a cap or hood above the top or attached to the upper part of a cumuliform cloud that often penetrates it. Several caps can be seen quite often in superposition. It occurs mainly with Cumulus and Cumulonimbus”.

The end result of a series of factors in China was a lush Pileus wearing the neighboring cloud like a colorful cap. The spectacular hue of the rainbow that the Pileus painted over the Chinese city of Haikou was due to an optical phenomenon called iridescence, which is nothing unusual when it comes to clouds. Sunlight diffracts through water droplets and ice crystals in clouds, scattering the light into their individual wavelengths.

Generally, the ground observer sees only a few colors at a time. It so happens that the Pileus cloud in the Chinese city formed in the late afternoon. The low angle of the sun on the horizon and the size of the Pileus led to a fantastic and rare record of the rainbow coloring vividly over the cloud.