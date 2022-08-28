US cruisers cross Taiwan Strait after China alert

The US Navy reported that the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam transited an area “beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal State”.

Leonardo Sobreira, from Beijing (247) – US military ships on Sunday conducted a cruise through the Taiwan Strait, ignoring China’s calls for a containment exercise amid renewed tensions in the region.

The US Navy reported that the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam transited an area “beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state”, in a “routine” practice.

“The transit of ships through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Navy said. “The United States Armed Forces fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” he added.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the ships were sailing south and its forces were watching. “The situation was normal,” the folder added.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said it was monitoring the entire crossing of the cruisers through the Straits and had everything under control. Troops remain on high alert, ready to thwart any provocation, a spokesman said.

Ten days ago, China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, commenting on the announcement of the cruisers’ passage, called for the exercise of restraint and stated that Beijing will respond to any movement that undermines its sovereignty.

The move comes amid renewed tensions between Beijing, Taipei and Washington. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month prompted the People’s Liberation Army to launch unprecedented military exercises on the island’s outskirts. Since then, Beijing has also published a white paper clarifying its position on the issue: its priority is peaceful reunification, but it does not rule out the use of force to contain separatism.

The most recent US passage through the Straits had taken place on July 19, when the destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the region.

