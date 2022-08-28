US cruisers cross Taiwan Strait after China alert

Admin 4 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

The US Navy reported that the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam transited an area “beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal State”.




Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Illegal twin towers imploded in New Delhi; watch video

Two illegally built residential towers on the outskirts of New Delhi, India’s capital, were destroyed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved