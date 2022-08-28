US ignores China’s warning, crosses Taiwan Strait

Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the US Navy said, in the first such incursion since China carried out unprecedented military maneuvers around the island.

In a statement, the Navy said the maneuver “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Tension in the Taiwan Strait has reached a level not seen in several years after the visit to Taipei earlier this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the US government’s third-highest elected official.

China reacted with irritation and carried out military exercises around the island for several days. Taiwan condemned the missile exercises and tests, which it saw as training for an invasion.

Taiwan – which has an autonomous government and is home to 23 million people – lives under the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims this democratically-administered island as part of its territory and promises to recover it one day, including by force if necessary.

Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island’s right to decide its future.

Beijing, however, considers Taiwan one of its provinces, which it has not been able to incorporate into the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War (1949).

The United States Seventh Fleet said the two Ticonderoga-class ships, the USS Antietam and the USS Chancellorsville, performed “routine” transit on Sunday “through waters where freedom of navigation and flight on the high seas apply, from accordance with international law”.

“These ships transit through a corridor in the strait that is outside the territorial sea of ​​any country,” the Navy said.

– “Maximum alert” –

White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN that this operation “sends a very clear message: the US Navy will sail, fly and operate wherever international law allows.”

Kirby, Rear Admiral of the Navy Reserve, said the operation had been “planned a long time ago”.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) reacted and said the US government had “openly exaggerated” the ships’ passage through the Strait.

The PLA’s Eastern Operations Command “is monitoring and advising American ships throughout the crossing and is aware of their movements,” said spokesman Colonel Shi Yi.

“The troops of the (Eastern) department remain on high alert and are prepared at all times to defuse any provocation,” he added.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense confirmed in a note the passage of the two ships on a north-south trajectory through the channel.

“During the journey south through the Taiwan Strait, the (Taiwanese) Armed Forces monitored all relevant movements in our maritime and air space. The situation is normal.”

– “Freedom of navigation” –

The US Seventh Fleet is based in Japan and is an essential part of Washington’s naval presence in the Pacific.

The United States and its Western allies have increased “freedom of navigation” crossings by warships of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea to reinforce the concept that these seas are international waterways, which angers Beijing.

Washington said its stance on Taipei remains unchanged and accuses Beijing of threatening peace in the Taiwan Strait, using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext for military exercises.

Chinese training simulations included launching ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, something Beijing has not done since the mid-1990s.

Taiwan also organized military drills to simulate defending against an invasion and displayed its most advanced fighter jet during a rare nighttime maneuver.

Under Xi Jinping, China’s president since 2013, Beijing’s tone on Taiwan has become increasingly aggressive, with increased military activity and more combative messages in recent years.

