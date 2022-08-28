Verstappen closes in on F1 bi after Spa. See standings – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen has almost a hundred points ahead (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 BELGIUM GP | briefing

It is no longer a question of if, but when. Max Verstappen is close to becoming a two-time Formula 1 world champion and celebrating the title of this 2022 season. This Sunday (28), at Spa-Francorchamps, the Dutchman started in 14th place and ended up winning the Belgian GP for almost 18s. Now, in the championship standings, they have a 93-point advantage over those behind. It’s close.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Verstappen’s dominance in the race was a good demonstration of his difference to Sergio Pérez, who started second, finished second and secured another 18 points for Red Bull. The Mexican is a good driver, he has spectacular stages, but he is not as special as his teammate. That’s why the distance at the Worlds makes sense. Pérez, however, resumed the vice-leadership.

Who again leaves the weekend bitter with what happened is Charles Leclerc, who was only in sixth place after a late penalty. Ferrari is unable to provide answers and accumulate errors. Charles has 186 points to Pérez’s 191. The gap to Verstappen is already 98 points.

+ THE CLASSIFICATION OF THE WORLD DRIVERS AND CONSTRUCTORS AFTER THE BELGIUM GP

Max Verstappen is close to winning twice (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Sainz took the podium in Belgium and scored 171 World Cup goals, one more than the incredibly regular George Russell. The Englishman only missed one race of the season in the top five: the British GP, where he was involved in a full-race crash at the start and retired. Lewis Hamilton was zero at Spa and follows with 146 points.

Lando Norris (76), Esteban Ocon (64), Fernando Alonso (51) and Valtteri Bottas (46) complete the top-10. Nicholas Latifi is the one who remains zero in the championship.

In the Constructors’ World Cup, Red Bull has 475 points to Ferrari’s 357. Mercedes has 316, while Alpine has 115. McLaren (95), Alfa Romeo (51), Haas (34), AlphaTauri (29), Aston Martin (24) and Williams (4) complete the list.

Formula 1 returns next weekend, between the 2nd and 4th of September, for the Dutch GP, in Zandvoort.

Hamilton touches Alonso at Les Combes, catapults and retires from the Belgian GP (Video: Reproduction)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.