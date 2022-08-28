Verstappen scales the grid to win the Belgian F1 GP

Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix this Sunday (28), held at the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, overwhelmingly. The world champion started 14th, won and convinced in the resumption of the 2022 F1 season after the European summer break. It was Verstappen’s 29th career win, his ninth this year alone.

Sergio Perez secured Red Bull’s double in second place and highlighted the disparity of the Austrian team compared to its rivals. Without being attacked by Ferrari, Red Bull remained at the front, while the Reds struggled to stay ahead of Mercedes.

After inheriting pole from Verstappen, Carlos Sainz completed the podium in third. The Spaniard looked like he wouldn’t be able to hold back the approach of Mercedes’ George Russell – who finished the race in P4. But in the end, with degraded tyres, Sainz stayed ahead of the Brit.

On the first lap, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas got in the way. Hamilton touched Alonso and tried to get to the pits, but the team asked the seven-time champion to pull over his W13. Bottas was hit by Nicholas Latifi, after a disastrous maneuver by the Canadian.

It wasn’t just the performance that affected Ferrari’s result in Belgium. Individual mistakes also marked the Scuderia’s weekend. In the end, Charles Leclerc made a good recovery race, but ended up losing fifth position to Fernando Alonso after a five-second penalty for going over the limits in his last pit-stop, in the final stages of the GP.

Esteban Ocon finished in P7, after a double pass over Sebastian Vettel (P8) and Pierre Gasly (P9). It was an excellent day for Gasly after starting from the pits with late problems with his AlphaTauri.

Alexander Albon capped off his good weekend at Spa-Francorchamps and secured the last position in the points zone. The Thai raced for pole in Q3 and started in sixth position.

The race

Sainz started well and kept the first position, but it was not the same with Perez. The Red Bull driver tried to close Alonso’s door and ended up losing several positions. In addition to the Spaniard, the Mercedes duo also surpassed Perez.

Hamilton was third when he tried to overtake Alonso outside Les Combes. The two touched, but it was the seven-time champion who took the worst and abandoned the race a few corners later, bringing the Safety Car.

Valtteri Bottas also did not complete the first lap. Nicholas Latifi escaped the track at Turn 7, touched the gravel and headed back towards the track, hitting Bottas on the way.

Sebastian Vettel made a great start. Starting from P9, as Pierre Gasly had problems in his AlphaTauri and started from the pits, the German was in fifth place after Hamilton withdrew from the race.

Alexander Albon started in a good sixth position, but was unable to maintain P6 after the start, losing positions to Vettel and Ricciardo.

Max Verstappen started from P14 and, after the incidents with Bottas and Hamilton, in addition to good overtaking, he was in sixth position.

The restart took place on lap 5. Sainz and Perez held their positions, while Alonso attacked Russell at Le Combes for fifth position, without success.

Albon started on Ricciardo and regained P7 at Les Combes, meanwhile, Verstappen continued to lead the way and was already fourth after overtaking Vettel and Alonso.

On lap 8, the world champion was already on the podium after overcoming Russell without any difficulty.

If Verstappen got off to a rocky start at Spa-Francorchamps, the same doesn’t apply to Leclerc. Starting immediately behind Verstappen, the Ferrari driver had difficulties making progress on the grid and, after 10 laps, he was still in 13th position.

At the end of lap 12, Sainz pitted. A good Ferrari exchange in 2.4 seconds. Perez inherited the lead for a short time. At Kemmel, Verstappen used DRS and overtook his teammate.

Sainz returned to the track in sixth position and it didn’t take long to overtake Ricciardo for P5.

The next to make their pit-stops were Ricciardo, Ocon and Albon. With the first stops, Leclerc moved up to P7.

Russell and Norris stopped at the end of lap 13. The former returned to the track in seventh, while Norris only in P17. Leclerc, who remained on the track, was already in fifth place.

Perez stopped a lap later and immediately jumped back in front of Leclerc, the two vying for third position.

At Les Combes, Leclerc tried on the outside and was pushed by Perez. The Monegasque lost contact with Perez and, shortly after, was overtaken by Russell.

Ferrari didn’t have a good race pace. Sainz was losing ground to the Red Bulls, while Russell closed in on the Spaniard by just over half a second per lap.

On lap 26, Ferrari called its driver duo to the pits. Sainz returned to the track in P4 on hard tyres, while Leclerc opted for the medium and came back in seventh.

Russell also stopped, as did Perez, a few turns later. The two returned on hard tires to complete the race.

On lap 33, Russell was setting a better pace compared to Sainz’s F1-75 and was quickly closing in on the Spaniard. The distance was 4.5 seconds, but fell lap by lap.

Vettel, Gasly and Ocon had the best dispute of the race. On lap 36, Vettel passed Gasly just before the Eua Rouge, while Ocon trailed the two. At Kemmel, while Gasly tried to get back on the German, the Alpine driver went outside Les Combes, passed the pair and took P7 immediately behind his teammate Alonso.

Russell followed his pursuit of Sainz. Two seconds separated the two at turn 38 – and it kept getting smaller.

Check out the results of the F1 Belgian GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 44 laps

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull), +17,841

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari), +26,886

4) George Russell (Mercedes), +29,140

5) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault), +1’13.256

6) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), +1’14,936

7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault), +1’15,640

8) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes), +1’18.107

9) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), +1’32.181

10) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes), +1’41,900

11) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes), +1’43,078

12) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes), +1’44,739

13) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), +1’45.217

14) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), +1’46,252

15) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes), +1’47.163

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari), +1 lap

17) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari), +1 lap

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes), +1 lap

OUT) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

OUT) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

